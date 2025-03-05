Rivers State: It’s Absurd To Give Governor 48hrs To Submit Budget – Nweke

Professor of Politics and Governance, Kenneth Nweke, has condemned the 48 hours ultimatum given to Governor Siminalaya Fubara by Martins Amaewhule-led House to submit 2025 budget.

Naija News reports that 48 hours given on Monday to Governor Fubara by Amaewhule‘s House would end today (Wednesday).

Professor Nweke said the directive from the House of Assembly was absurd and showed selfish interest.

In an interview on Tuesday with News Central, Nweke warned against acts that could destroy the peace in Rivers State.

He noted that under former governors of the state such action never happened.

He said, “48 hours to prepare a budget, and I assume that they know that the budget has been prepared already, even though they knew, of course, taking into consideration new developments, giving him 48 hours is like… and then when you have relationship that has not been smooth over time, it’s something that sends a very wrong signal for a people, for institutions.

“Of course, the institution of legislature is made up of people representing various interest groups across the state. They ought to know, even if they have something in mind, assuming without conceding, giving him 48 hours, come on, he is a governor. I have not seen it as a son of Rivers State, as an academic, throughout, Governor Peter Odili’s administration, Rotimi Amaechi’s administration, even Wike’s administration. I’ve never seen any legislature rising up to give a governor 48 hours.

“That is absurd, that to me, it’s, it’s something that signals danger that people are not interested in the things that concern the ordinary people of Rivers State, but their personal interests.”