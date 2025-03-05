Rivers Judiciary Denies Fubara Forcing Chief Judge To Embark On Leave

The Rivers State Judiciary has denied reports that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simon Amadi, is set to embark on an annual leave beginning Thursday, March 7, 2025.

The denial follows widespread speculation that Governor Siminalayi Fubara had allegedly instructed the Chief Judge to leave the country as part of a political maneuver to frustrate an alleged impeachment plot by the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Chief Registrar of the High Court, David D. Ihua-Maduenyi, Esq., described the report as false, misleading, and malicious.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Rivers State Judiciary has been drawn to a publication in the NEWS WEEK ELECTRONIC MEDIA CHANNEL of today, March 5, 2025, captioned: ‘BREAKING: Rivers State Chief Judge Embarks on One-Year Recess Leave’.

“The Rivers State Judiciary categorically and unequivocally refutes this malicious, misleading, false, and baseless allegation against the person and office of the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi (DSSRS).

“For the record, the Chief Judge has not announced, nor does he intend to announce, any recess or extended leave under any guise, as such a concept is alien to the judicial officers’ calendar of vacations.”

Judiciary’s Official Vacation Schedule

The statement further clarified that the vacation calendar for judicial officers is well-established and consists of the following, Christmas vacation, easter vacation, and annual vacation.

“There is no provision for any form of one-year recess leave, as falsely claimed by the publication,” the Chief Registrar noted.

The Rivers Judiciary called on the authors and publishers of the false report to immediately retract the publication or face legal consequences.

He said, “The public is advised to completely disregard this misguided publication, which is clearly aimed at causing ill-will, disaffection, and confusion in the state.”

The judiciary’s firm denial comes amid heightened political tensions in Rivers, as Governor Fubara and the state legislature remain locked in a power struggle.