Pro-Fubara Guys Are Agitating, Threatening To Burst Pipelines – IYC

The spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Bedford Beref, has advised the 27 lawmakers led by Martins Amaehwule, to prioritize the peace of Rivers State in their actions.

Naija News reports that Beref said Governor Siminalaya Fubara’s supporters have been agitating and threatening to burst pipelines since the Supreme Court gave its judgement

In an interview with News Central, on Tuesday, the IYC spokesman stated that the situation in Rivers State requires collaboration for peace to reign.

“Pro-Fubara guys are agitating, there is so much agitation, the people are saying that we are going to burst pipelines and all of that. As Ijaw youth leader, our duty is to ensure that there is peace, because we don’t want the Niger Delta to be thrown back to the era of militancy. And I can tell you for free, this issue is like a bullet waiting to be shot, waiting for the trigger, for it to be triggered, that I can tell you for free,” he said.

He emphasized the need for Amaewhule-led House of Assembly to consider the interest of the state first in its actions.

“So there is urgent need for collaboration, the 37 lawmakers must see reasons, they must put the peace of Rivers States, it must come first before any other person, the Rivers people, the Rivers peace that’s been enjoyed must come first, and so they must look at this issue very, very technically,” he stated.