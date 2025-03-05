President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Temitola Adekunle-Johnson to serve as the Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSME, under the Office of the Vice President.

In a similar development, he also appointed Mrs. Uju Anwuka as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, also within the Office of the Vice President.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the appointments are in continuation of efforts to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, especially in the respective sectors.

Naija News understands that prior to their new roles, Adekunle-Johnson and Anwuka held similar positions, serving as Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant to the President, respectively, in the Office of the Vice President.

As Senior Special Assistant, Adekunle-Johnson played a key role in advancing the administration’s policies and programs related to job creation and the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria. Notable initiatives under his supervision include the Expanded National MSME Clinics and the Shared Facility Initiative.

Anwuka, meanwhile, has been instrumental in driving the administration’s efforts to combat malnutrition and hunger, particularly in vulnerable communities. As Special Assistant, she oversaw key projects, including the recently launched Nutrition 774 Initiative.

Their new appointments as Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant, respectively, take effect immediately.