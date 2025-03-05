President Tinubu Appoints Two New Permanent Secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies.

This was made known in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations , Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The statement identified the newly appointed officials as Adeladan Rafiu Olarinre and Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed, representing Oyo State and the North-West geopolitical zone, respectively.

Naija News understands the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

The new Permanent Secretaries were urged to bring in wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of Public Services and support the government’s development agenda.

Congratulating the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She emphasized that these appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented Public Service that meets the needs of Nigerians.

This development comes hours after President Tinubu appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

His appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin would retire.

Naija News reports that Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.