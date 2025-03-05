Presidency Sets New Guidelines For Stakeholder Engagement Meetings

The Presidency has introduced new guidelines for the quarterly Stakeholder and Citizens’ Engagement Meetings, reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and public participation in governance.

Naija News reports that the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) under the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination announced the revised conditions on Wednesday, outlining stricter requirements to ensure these meetings serve as genuine platforms for dialogue between the government and the people.

According to the CDCU, these engagements were introduced as part of President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all ministries must regularly communicate government initiatives, policies, and public welfare programs.

“This deliverable is to bridge the gap between the government and citizens, foster a good relationship between both parties, promote inclusivity, and ensure active citizen participation,” the statement read.

The Presidency stressed that these engagements will help enhance public understanding of government policies while preventing misinterpretation and misinformation.

New Conditions For Ministries

Under the revised rules:

– Ministers must personally lead each engagement, accompanied by the permanent secretary and top officials of their ministry.

– Every ministry must hold at least one engagement meeting per quarter to provide updates and receive direct feedback.

– Participation must include civil society groups, professional bodies, the media, and ordinary citizens.

– The Ministry of Information and National Orientation will coordinate media involvement to ensure maximum public awareness.

The CDCU made it clear that not all public appearances by ministers will qualify as stakeholder engagements.

“Ministers granting scheduled interviews (TV, radio, or at events) to explain policies without stakeholder involvement will not count,” the statement said.

Similarly, ministers attending public events or hosting investors’ familiarisation visits without real-time citizen engagement will not meet the requirement.

Accountability And Transparency

To ensure compliance and accountability, ministries must submit documented evidence of each engagement, including copies of invitation letters sent to stakeholders, an attendance list, a copy of the minister’s presentation, a detailed report of discussions and concerns raised, proof of how stakeholder feedback has influenced policy decisions.

The Presidency reiterated that these new measures are designed to reinforce citizen-focused governance, ensuring that government policies are not only effectively communicated but also shaped by public input.