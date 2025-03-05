Police Nab Ex-Immigration Officer Selling Sophisticated Firearms To Bandits In Abuja [Photos]

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigeria Police Force has successfully arrested a former officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) who was in the process of selling advanced firearms to bandits operating within the Abuja-Kaduna forests.

The identity of the dismissed officer has not been revealed, but his arrest was disclosed on Wednesday, March 5, during a press briefing by the Officer in Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Mustafa Mohammed.

According to Mohammed, the suspect was nabbed due to a police operation guided by intelligence.

He elaborated that this operation effectively thwarted the transfer of these weapons to criminal groups that could have utilized them for harmful purposes.

The security officer said that, based on actionable intelligence, the command was able to “intercept the firearms from the dismissed immigration officer, who was attempting to deliver them to bandits causing unrest in the Abuja-Kaduna area. The timely receipt of this intelligence allowed for the successful interception of the arms during the delivery attempt.”

Among the seized weapons was a Scorpion CZ EVO3, a sophisticated, fully automatic firearm equipped with a built-in silencer.

“This is the latest model, the 2022 version of the Scorpion series. It can be used in single, automatic, or burst mode. It is a highly sophisticated weapon, and its magazine can hold between 20 to 30 rounds, depending on the configuration. We also recovered 52 rounds of ammunition which could have posed a severe threat had they fallen into the hands of criminals,” Mohammed revealed.

Disclosing further details on recent operations by the force, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, said a total of 300 suspects were arrested between January and February 28, 2025.

Disu said, “In its sustained effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of crime and criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has intensified its operations, carrying out a series of high-impact raids from January 1st to February 28th, 2025.

“These decisive actions, driven by intelligence and executed with tactical precision, have led to the arrest of 300 suspects and the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and illicit substances. Total number of armed robbers arrested: 59.

“Total number of kidnappers and informants arrested: 10. Total number of armed robbers neutralized: nine. Total number of kidnappers neutralized: seven. Total number of cultists arrested: 16.”

He also said targeted raid and clearance operations were conducted in identified criminal hideouts.

“Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the safety of residents, the Command deployed specialized tactical teams to raid identified criminal hideouts and black spots across the FCT. These operations covered high-risk areas, including Dei-Dei, Karu, Gwarinpa, Jikwoyi, Karimo and Maitama.

“Additionally, abandoned buildings across the city, frequently used as hideouts and bases for planning illicit activities, have been identified and will be subject to continuous monitoring and raids,” Disu added.

See some of the items recovered below: