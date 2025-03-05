Osun PDP Defends Adeleke’s Consultation Visits, Slams APC Over Criticism

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defended Governor Ademola Adeleke’s decision to embark on statewide consultations, including his recent visit to former APC National Chairman, Bisi Akande, describing it as a demonstration of leadership and statesmanship.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, in response to criticism from the All Progressives Congress (APC) over Adeleke’s engagement with political elders in the state.

The PDP dismissed the APC’s outrage over Adeleke’s visit to Akande, stating that the opposition party was only frustrated by its failed attempt to destabilize Osun State.

“We note with disdain the anger of the Osun APC over Governor Adeleke’s visit to Chief Akande. We are not surprised by the vituperations of the vampire-driven elements within the Osun APC, who are bitter that their plot to destabilize Osun State has failed,” Bisi stated.

The ruling party reminded the APC that Adeleke had lost six of his party members to politically motivated violence, allegedly orchestrated by APC thugs, but instead of seeking revenge, he had chosen dialogue and reconciliation.

“Governor Adeleke lost six of his party members to the cold hands of death, killed by bullets from APC thugs. Yet, as a leader with a deep sense of responsibility, he has launched consultations with state elders across party lines to rebuild peace and restore the rule of law,” the statement read.

“PDP Won’t Set Osun Ablaze”

Quoting the Yoruba proverb, “Omo onilu ki fe kotu” (Only a bastard rejoices in the destruction of their home), the PDP said Adeleke’s peace efforts were in stark contrast to the APC’s alleged desperation to plunge the state into further chaos.

“As our Governor and our party are made up of responsible men and women of this great state, we will not support setting it ablaze to satisfy the grievances of sore losers who were defeated in a free and fair election,” the party declared.

It added that Adeleke remains committed to engaging all stakeholders to salvage the state from political conflict.

The PDP reiterated that its commitment to peace was not a sign of weakness but rather a demonstration of wisdom and political strength, built on the massive goodwill of Osun residents.

“The Governor and his party are embracing peace not out of weakness but as a demonstration of wisdom and political strength, reinforced by the massive goodwill we enjoy from the people. The people stand firmly with us, and we must protect them from political bandits and marauders who fear free and fair elections,” the statement added.

On Local Government Crisis: “We Will Uphold The Law”

On the disputed occupation of local government councils, the PDP affirmed its commitment to using legal means to restore legitimately elected officials, insisting it would not resort to undemocratic tactics like its opponents.

“Regarding the illegal occupation of local government secretariats, the party and its government are committed to using legal means to restore legitimately elected officials. We will not act like arsonists or pseudo-dictators who have lost all understanding of democracy,” the party asserted.

The Osun PDP commended Adeleke for his peace-building efforts and urged him to continue consultations with stakeholders to protect the state from what it described as “political anarchists dangerously intoxicated by a false sense of temporary power.

“We commend Mr. Governor for this initiative and urge him to continue his consultations. We have a sacred duty to protect the state from anarchists who are dangerously intoxicated by a false sense of temporary power.”