Osun LG Crisis: Elected Chairmen File Lawsuit Over Forceful Takeover Of Secretariats

The newly elected local government chairmen and councillors in Osun State have filed a lawsuit at the Osun State High Court, Ikirun Division, seeking the removal of the former administration’s Yes/No local government chairmen and councillors, who have forcefully occupied council secretariats across the state.

Naija News reports that the legal action follows the February 22, 2025, local government elections conducted by the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), led by Barrister Hashim Abioye, which resulted in the emergence of newly elected chairmen and councillors.

However, the Yes/No chairmen, appointed under former Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s administration in 2022, resisted the transition and forcefully took over all local government secretariats.

To prevent political unrest, Governor Ademola Adeleke directed the newly elected officials to avoid confrontation and not attempt to reclaim their offices until the legal matter is resolved.

Citing the illegal nature of the Yes/No chairmen’s occupation, the elected officials have turned to the judiciary for intervention, demanding their immediate eviction in accordance with Nigerian law.

The case also includes key security agencies as defendants, including the Inspector-General of Police, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 15, 2025, and has approved a request for substituted service.

NULGE Also Seeks Court’s Intervention

Similarly, the Osun State chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has filed a separate lawsuit at the Ilesha Division of the Osun State High Court, citing the Yes/No chairmen’s occupation as a direct threat to the safety and operations of local government workers.

NULGE is pushing for the immediate ejection of the former officials, emphasizing the need to protect employees from potential harm while performing their duties.

The case has been adjourned to April 17, 2025, with the court also granting substituted service.

In light of the ongoing legal battles, Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint.

He reassured the people of Osun State that the courts will ensure the removal of those unlawfully occupying local government offices.