Obasanjo Drops ‘Matthew’ From His Name, Calls For Decolonisation Of African Identities

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he has dropped the name Matthew from his full name, stating that he does not fancy it and prefers to be addressed by his traditional Yoruba names.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo made this disclosure on Wednesday during a public lecture and book presentation in Abeokuta, Ogun State, held to commemorate his 88th birthday.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, his running-mate, Yusuf Datti – Ahmed, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Ogun Deputy Governor, Engr Noimot Salako – Oyedele and the business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu, graced the occasion.

Former Governors, Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Sule Lamido (Jigawa) and Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, traditional rulers and other top politicians were on ground to honour the former president.

The event also featured the launch of two new books authored by the former president, which are “Lest we forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation” and “Nigeria: Past and the Future.”

Africa Must Free Itself From Colonial Residue – Obasanjo

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo emphasised that Africa must completely break free from the lingering effects of slavery, colonialism, and the slave trade to achieve true political and economic growth.

“The guest lecturer made us realise that part of our problem is what I may call the residue of slavery, slave trade, and colonialism. Until we can completely break away from it, we will not be able to make the progress we should,” Obasanjo stated.

The former President lamented that colonial influence continues to shape the African mindset, despite the region’s independence from Western rule for over two centuries.

Why I Dropped ‘Matthew’ — Obasanjo

Obasanjo also used the occasion to push for the decolonisation of names, explaining that he had decided to drop ‘Matthew’ because he never felt attached to it.

He humorously referenced a recorded speech by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, who had addressed him as Matthew during the event.

Obasanjo remarked, “That brings me to Akin Adesina, who insists on renaming me Matthew. I have no problem with his evangelical mission, but for me, I do not fancy the name.”

He continued, jokingly questioning why his parents named him Matthew, a tax collector, instead of more appealing biblical names.

The former President stated, “My father and mother—I don’t know why they decided on Matthew. They didn’t name me Peter, John, Samuel, or Moses—those are beautiful names. Not even Joseph.”

“Akin Adesina can keep his Matthew; I will keep my Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo.”

Optimistic About Nigeria’s Future

Reflecting on the state of the nation, Obasanjo expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its challenges and emerge as a great country in his lifetime.

He said, “But for me, I am an incurable optimist about Nigeria. Yes, the situation is bad, no doubt, but I believe that in my lifetime, we will have a Nigeria that we will all be proud of.”

He explained that his second book, Nigeria: Past and the Future, seeks to examine the country’s mistakes, provide solutions, and chart a path towards national progress.

Delivering a keynote lecture titled “Echoes of the Past, Visions of the Future: Reflections on Slavery and Colonisation and Nigeria’s Journey Towards a Promising Future”, Professor Eghosa Osaghae emphasised the need for Nigeria to redefine its identity, culture, and governance free from colonial influence.

Osaghae, who is the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA), stressed the importance of promoting indigenous knowledge systems, preserving African languages and cultural practices, driving development based on Africa’s unique values and priorities.

He argued that Nigeria must shape its future based on self-determined aspirations, rather than Western models imposed during colonial rule.

The event concluded with calls for greater African unity, economic self-sufficiency, and a renewed sense of pride in African heritage.