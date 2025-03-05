Obasa Meeting With Lagos Lawmakers To Reconcile – Source

A source in the camp of reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that he has being meeting with lawmakers to reconcile.

The source told Punch that Obasa wants to reconcile with his colleagues so they would have no issues working together.

Obasa’s re-election by the 40-member legislative assembly followed a series of interventions by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress led by former governors Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, the source said, “You know they also met on Monday. Before then, they have also been meeting, so it’s been ongoing. It’s just to reconcile, so they can work together.”

He added that Obasa is pushing for the return of Olalekan Onafeko as the Clerk of the House.

The source said, “Obasa is pushing for Onafeko to return but the lawmakers are adamant. Although some of them are already shifting ground and considering. Let’s see how it goes.”

He explained that it would not be politically correct for a pro-Meranda clerk to still continue as Obasa’s clerk.

Onafeko was suspended on January 13 by the lawmakers, the day that Obasa was removed. He was replaced with Ottun Babatunde.

Onafeko has dragged Babatunde and the Assembly to the National Industrial Court to seek redress.