Newcastle United Defender Lewis Hall To Miss Remainder Of This Season

Newcastle United defender, Lewis Hall will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury he sustained during a difficult 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League in February.

Lewis Hall, 20, who has been making waves as an emerging talent in English football, played a crucial role in the squad, showcasing his skills as Newcastle’s first-choice left-back throughout the season.

In an official statement released by the club, it was highlighted that Hall would undergo surgery to address the injury, followed by a dedicated rehabilitation period under the guidance of Newcastle’s medical team.

“Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery,” the statement affirmed, reflecting the club’s commitment to player welfare during this challenging time.

Hall’s absence adds to the challenges faced by manager Eddie Howe, particularly as the team prepares to face Liverpool once more in the Carabao Cup final set for Sunday, March 16.

Hall has been a standout performer for the Magpies, featuring in 27 Premier League matches this season and earning accolades for his impressive consistency on the pitch.

In November, Hall made his senior England debut, representing the national team as a substitute in their 3-0 victory over Greece in the Nations League.

His performances have positioned him as one of the Premier League’s top left-backs, and he was anticipated to be a strong contender for inclusion in new England manager Thomas Tuchel’s first squad announcement, slated for Friday, March 14.

Compounding the difficulties for Newcastle United, forward Antony Gordon will also be unavailable due to suspension.

Newcastle United currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, trailing Chelsea by just two points and Manchester City by three.