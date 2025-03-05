Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Allegation Is A Plot To Destabilize Tinubu’s Administration – APC Forum

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has claimed that the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is the handwork of the opposition.

Speaking via a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, by its Chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum warned against a plot to cause a breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) and destabilize the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The warning comes after the ‘Akpabio Must Go’ protests at the National Assembly and parts of the FCT on Wednesday, as Natasha’s supporters called on the Senate President to step down pending investigations into the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him.

The APC Forum issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the protesters to vacate the streets of the FCT.

The statement read in part, “We are putting the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies on the alert over the plot to cause anarchy and unrest in the FCT by sponsored protesters who have been mobilized to cause trouble to advance the political agenda of the opposition.

“We are, by this statement, giving the protesters and their sponsors 24 hours to vacate the streets of the FCT. As stakeholders of the North-Central, which includes the FCT, we can’t stand by and watch as hoodlums and anarchists cause a breakdown of law and order in the capital city, which has been known for peace and tranquility since the coming of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Failing to vacate the streets of the FCT in 24 hours, we will mobilize our people to counter them.”

Insisting that the sexual harassment allegations were part of a plot to blackmail Akpabio and discredit the APC government, the Forum said there is no evidence that the Senate President committed the alleged offense.

“Noting that records show that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was not the only senator to have had her seat reallocated in the chamber, the APC Forum wondered why she did not raise the sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio until she was to be investigated by the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for breaching the rules of the Senate.

“Does it mean that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan would have kept silent on the purported sexual harassment if Senate President Godswill Akpabio had not referred her to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for investigation for breach of Senate Rules?

“Senate President Godswill Akpabio has proved himself to be an effective leader of the National Assembly, leading to a harmonious and productive relationship between the executive and the legislature, which has enabled President Bola Tinubu’s government to initiate and implement several transformative reforms.

“What is playing out in the Senate at the moment is a script by the opposition to destabilize the National Assembly and, by extension, the administration of President Bola Tinubu by derailing the fruitful working relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“We urge all members of our party and well-meaning Nigerians to rise up against this sinister plot, which should not be allowed to succeed.

“The North-Central APC Forum is also calling on the Senate and the National Assembly as a whole not to be distracted by the antics of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her co-travelers, whose motive is to destabilize the system for their selfish political interests,” the statement added.