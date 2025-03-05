Natasha: We Are Disappointed With Akpabio’s Conduct – NEF

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over the sexual harassment allegation made by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking via a statement signed by its spokesperson, Abubakar Jiddere, the Forum condemned the subjection of a female senator to public intimidation and mistreatment.

Jiddere fumed that the treatment of Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate President is completely unacceptable, adding that such a conduct sets a dangerous precedent.

The Forum said, “The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is closely monitoring the unfolding conflict in the Senate between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Distinguished Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

“It is deeply concerning that, at a time when there is a global push for gender sensitivity, inclusiveness, and respect for fundamental human rights, especially the dignity of women in high-level public service, a female senator is being subjected to public intimidation and mistreatment. The treatment of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate President is completely unacceptable.

“The NEF expresses its disappointment and strongly condemns the Senate President’s abuse of his privileged position to embarrass a fellow senator within the Senate Chamber. Such conduct undermines the integrity of the Senate and sets a dangerous precedent.

“In light of this, the NEF calls for an immediate, independent investigation into the matter to uphold the sanctity of the Nigerian Senate. Furthermore, the NEF demands that the Senate President step aside to ensure a fair and unbiased investigation, free from any potential interference.

“As the highest law-making institution in Nigeria, the Senate must uphold the values of fairness, justice, and respect. Any deviation from these principles risks damaging Nigeria’s reputation in the international community.”