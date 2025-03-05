Miyetti Allah President, Bello Bodejo Released From Detention

The President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, has regained freedom after spending over two months in detention.

Naija News reports that Bodejo’s freedom follows a ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which cleared him of all wrongdoing in connection with the assault on a retired senior military officer in December 2024.

The court ordered his immediate release, ending the legal proceedings against him.

The Miyetti Allah Publicity Secretary, Mallam Suleiman Tasiu, confirmed Bodejo’s release via a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja in December 2024 authorized the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to hold Alhaji Bello Bodejo, along with six other individuals, for a period of 60 days.

Naija News reports that this decision is intended to facilitate investigations into allegations of banditry and illegal possession of firearms.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted this detention following an ex-parte application submitted by DIA counsel I.O. Odom.

The case, designated as FHC/ABJ/CS/1875/V/2024, sought a two-month extension to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

The individuals apprehended in Nasarawa State on December 11 include Bodejo, Suleiman Abba, Umar Jibrin, Umar Bello, Muhammed Ayuba, Jibrin Baba, and Saidu Wakili.

After their arrest by Nigerian Armed Forces personnel, the suspects were placed in the custody of the DIA.

An affidavit presented by DIA investigator Bonny Ozegbe indicated that the suspects were implicated in an assault on a military installation in Nasarawa State. This attack, reportedly led by Bodejo, resulted in injuries to both soldiers and civilians, the theft of military weapons, and considerable damage.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were AK-47 rifles and ammunition. The affidavit also highlighted ongoing efforts to apprehend additional accomplices.