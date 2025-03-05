Look At My Face, I Will Revoke Your Contract Without Any Fear Or Favour – Okpebholo Threatens Contractors

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has warned contractors handling ongoing projects across the State to carry out their job properly or face termination of their contracts.

He gave the warning while inspecting some roads and drainage projects in the State, and expressed unhappiness over their execution rates.

Speaking via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor specifically condemned the slow pace of work in the Orior-Ozolua community, where residents complained that the contractor was usually not on site.

Okpebholo and his entourage inspected the ongoing road and drainage projects at Orior-Ozolua Community, Orior Uteh Palace Road, New Uteh Road Ekiuwa Quarters and Upper Ekenhuan open drain by Nigeria Army Cantonment, among others.

The jubilant crowd who received the Governor and his entourage in all the areas visited thanked him for remembering them as the last administration had forgotten about their existence. They, therefore, prayed for the success of the Governor and his administration.

At Orior-Ozolua Community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, Sylvester Igbinovia, who was among the jubilant crowd that welcomed the Governor to the Community, complained about the slow pace of work by the contractor handling the road and drainage projects.

“Mr Governor, this contractor is just too slow on this job. They close before 2pm when they are on site, but most time they are not on site. They are here today, your Excellency, I am sure they know that you are coming, that is why they are here today,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo, who personally inspected the thickness of the drainage at Orior-Ozolua Community, was displeased that the contractor did not meet project specifications. He instructed the contractor to do the right thing or have his contract revoked.

“Why did you reduce the width of the drain? You reduced it on both sides. Look at my face. If you are not doing the right thing and not working according to specifications, I can revoke the contract any moment without fear or favour. I need you to do a quality job. The resources belong to the people and must be utilized effectively and efficiently,” Governor Okpebholo charged.