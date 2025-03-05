‘That Is The Deal’ – Obasa To Remain As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Indications have emerged that the reinstated Speaket of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, will not be resigning from his position.

Naija News reports that this follows his reinstatement on Monday and resignation of Mojisola Meranda.

Initial expectations were that Obasa will briefly hold the position of Speaker and resign for another lawmaker from Lagos West.

His return was initially perceived as a temporary arrangement facilitated by an intervention committee led by Chief Bisi Akande.

A source familiar with the discussions told Western Post, “That is the deal,” hinting that the original plan may have been altered.

Other sources indicate that the decision for Obasa to continue in office may have received approval from the political leadership in Lagos.

The leadership dispute in the Lagos State House of Assembly began when internal conflicts led to Obasa’s removal and Meranda’s appointment as Speaker.

To resolve the impasse, an intervention committee headed by Chief Akande was established, and under the initial agreement, Obasa’s reinstatement was expected to be temporary.

However, following Meranda’s resignation, the situation appears to have shifted, as Obasa has neither stepped down nor addressed the matter more than 48 hours after resuming his role as Speaker.