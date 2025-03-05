Just In: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Files Sexual Harassment Petition Against Akpabio Before Senate

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, formally submitted a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously made allegations of misconduct against Akpabio during an interview on Arise TV, took her claims to the Senate floor, citing Order 40 of the Senate rules.

“I had earlier spoken on Arise TV about issues concerning sexual harassment by the Senate President, and I have now decided to formally present it as a petition before this chamber,” she stated.

Responding, Senate President Akpabio granted the senator permission to proceed with her submission, allowing her to formally present the petition to the upper legislative chamber.

However, the chief whip of the senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, raised an objection against the submission of the petition. He argued that the senate cannot entertain Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition because the case is in court.

Quoting order 40, rule 7, he said, “senate should not receive or deliberate on any matter to which actions are pending in the court of law.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan rejected Monguno’s point, arguing that he had got the sequence of events wrong.

“This matter is not in court. The matter in court is a defamation against the senate president’s special assistant on social media, Patrick Mfon, who accused me of dressing indecently to the senate,” the Kogi lawmaker said.

The senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, also debated against the submission of the petition.

“We cannot relax our rules. This petition cannot stand. It is in court. It is defective. There is no way we can accept this petition,” Bamidele hollered.

The senate leader then moved that the senate go into a closed session.

A brief, rowdy session ensued before calm was restored.

The senate then proceeded with the business of the day, with Akpoti-Uduaghan staging a walkout.