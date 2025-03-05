JUST IN: Scores Trapped In Lagos Building Collapse

Residents of Oriwu Street in the Lekki Phase 1 region of Lagos State were thrown into confusion on Wednesday following the collapse of a structure that was being built.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the structure’s collapse resulted in several individuals being trapped beneath the debris.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, reported that the incident occurred around 4 PM on Wednesday.

Hundeyin further noted that 14 individuals have been successfully rescued from the debris and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

He wrote, “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have been mobilised to the scene of the collapse of a building under construction at Oriwu Street, Lekki Phase 1 which occurred at about 1600hrs today.

“A total of 14 persons have so far been rescued and taken to Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, operatives of the Command remain on ground to provide security for the ongoing rescue operation.”

More details shortly…