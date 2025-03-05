Insecurity: Gov Soludo ‘Technically Sacks’ Homeland Affairs Commissioner, Anarah

The Anambra State Commissioner of Homeland Affairs, Chikodi Anarah, has resigned his position, as a soft landing from Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Naija News learned that Anarah’s resignation followed the appointment of Prince Ken Emeakayi as Special Adviser on Community Security.

Anarah is the second Commissioner to leave Governor Soludo‘s cabinet after the former Commissioner of Information, Paul Nwosu.

According to a government source who spoke to the Nation, the Governor preferred to give a soft landing to appointees he wants to sack.

The source explained that Anarah’s position has been redundant since Soludo appointed Emeakayi. Unlike Anarah, Emeakayi has recorded huge success in taming the insecurity plaguing the state.

“So, during the last Executive council meeting, the commissioner tendered his resignation letter, as he has been made redundant since the appointment of a Special Adviser on community security.

“Technically, Anara was sacked the moment Prince Ken Emeakayi was appointed Special Adviser on Community Security,” the source said.

The SA’s success made the Anambra Governor give Anarah a soft landing of resignation.

“Ken Emeakayi is working silently and has recorded huge success in their operations so far. So, there was no need to keep another person for the same role.

“Governor Soludo prefers to give officials a ‘soft landing’ by allowing them to resign rather than being openly sacked,” the source added.