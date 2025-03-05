I Never Described Supreme Court Ruling On Rivers State As Reckless – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied describing the recent Supreme Court ruling on the political crisis in Rivers State as reckless.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, clarified that even if the Supreme Court ruling is not agreeable to him, he couldn’t have described it as reckless.

Naija News reports the former Anambra State Governor made the clarification following some reports claiming he described the verdict of the apex court on Rivers State as reckless.

Obi, however, explained that his submissions were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to a news report saying that I described the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State as reckless.

“The statement I made from which the report was drawn is on the general terms of the attitude of the political elites in the face of deepening poverty in the land.

“There’s nowhere I made direct remarks on the Supreme Court ruling as reckless.

“Even if a ruling of the apex court is not agreeable to me, I cannot describe it as reckless.

“I find it very necessary to give this clarification.”

Naija News recalls that Obi had urged political leaders in Nigeria to focus on governance and stop embarrassing the citizens.

The former Governor, in a statement on Sunday in which he reacted to the various happenings in different parts of the country, said Nigerian leaders are engaging in frivolities while various national issues of utmost importance are left unattended.