Fresh NSCDC Recruitment About To Commence – FG Announces

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has announced that the Federal Government is set to initiate a new recruitment process for qualified Nigerians to join the Corps.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made during the inauguration of the NSCDC Bwari Divisional office on Wednesday in Abuja.

Audi indicated that the Corps has received the necessary approval to begin the recruitment exercise, although the specific date for its commencement will be communicated at a later time.

“We are preparing to recruit officially, we appreciate Mr President for the approval to recruit well behaved Nigerians into the service,” Audi said.

He praised the Bwari Area Council for establishing the divisional office, noting that this development would enhance security in the region.

In his address, the FCT Commandant of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, expressed gratitude to Bwari Chairman, Dr. John Gabaya, for the initiative in building a suitable office for the command’s personnel.

He further mentioned that a significant challenge encountered by the division’s operatives was the upkeep and fueling of operational vehicles, thus requesting additional support.

“I would like to assure you that now that the division has a better facility to operate from, we will deploy more personnel and working tools.

“Since assumption of office we have created two more divisions, two area commands and several observation posts.

“These are moves to get closer to the people, to have better assessment and understanding of the peculiar security situation at the local levels and for more results oriented operational planning,” Odumosu said.