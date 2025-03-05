Four Persons Sustain Bullet Wounds As ‘Supporters’ Of Fubara, Wike Clash In Rivers

A clash between supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, saw four people sustain bullet wounds.

Naija News learnt that the clash happened around 7am at Elele roundabout in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko while confirming the incident, said patrol teams from Elele Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), were swiftly mobilised to the scene upon intercepting credible intelligence of unlawful assembly of suspected hoodlums at the location.

According to Iringe-Koko, during an attempt to address the crowd, an unidentified assailant, hiding within the vicinity, opened fire resulting in multiple injuries.

She said, “As at press time, the number of those injured stood at four.

“The armed hoodlums fled the scene immediately, but one of them was apprehended, and a single-barrel gun was recovered from him. The injured victims were promptly rushed to various hospitals in Elele for medical attention. A manhunt is currently underway for the fleeing suspects, some of whom have been identified as members of the local vigilante group known as OSPAC.

“The arrested suspect, along with the recovered firearm, will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for further investigation.

“The Rivers State Police Command assures the public that all perpetrators involved in this criminal act will be apprehended and brought to justice. Further updates will be communicated in due course.”

The state Police spokesperson, noted that the Commissioner of Police, the State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, had called on residents to remain calm and provide any useful information that may assist in the ongoing investigation as the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.