Finally, Fubara Officially Recognizes Wike’s Ally As Rivers Assembly Speaker

The Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers State Government has formally recognized the Speaker of the State House of Assembly loyal to former Governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

In a letter to the Assembly, signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo, the government acknowledged awareness of the Assembly’s resolutions but noted that it had not yet received formal communication from lawmakers.

The statement clarified that as of the close of business on March 4, neither the Governor’s Office, the Deputy Governor’s Office, nor the Office of the Accountant-General had received the letter, despite its circulation on social media.

The letter also referenced Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s March 2 state broadcast, in which he reiterated his commitment to respecting the Supreme Court’s ruling, regardless of personal opinions.

He assured that the government would uphold the rule of law and act in the state’s best interest.

Danagogo further stated that the government’s legal team is still awaiting a certified true copy of the Supreme Court judgment and assured the public that Governor Fubara would implement the decision once the official documents are received.