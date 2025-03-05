FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Arrives In Italy For Strategic Meetings With Lombardy Region’s President

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Milan, Italy, ahead of a series of official engagements, including a scheduled meeting with the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, on Thursday.

The Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who is part of the delegation, confirmed Wike’s arrival in a statement from Milan on Wednesday.

According to Olayinka, the Minister departed Abuja on Tuesday night and landed in Milan at approximately 4:30 a.m. Nigerian time on Wednesday, where he was received by Ambassador Mustapha Mohammed, the Charge d’Affaires at the Nigerian Embassy in Italy.

“While in Milan, the FCT Minister will hold discussions with the President of Lombardy Region on Thursday and also engage with agribusiness investors,” Olayinka stated.

Lombardy is Italy’s leading economic hub, home to around 10 million people. It ranks as the second most populous region in the European Union (EU) and holds the second-highest nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among EU regions.

The meeting with Fontana will focus on potential collaborations in agriculture and vocational education, as well as exploring strategic development partnerships between the FCT and the Lombardy Region.

Additionally, Wike is set to engage with agribusiness investors and vocational training experts to explore new opportunities for economic and educational development.

Accompanying the Minister on this trip are FCT Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo; Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Lawan Geidam; Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Udo Samuel Atang; and Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multi-Lateral Cooperation, Barrister Benedict Daudu.

