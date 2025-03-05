Fayemi Denies Sexual Harassment Allegation, Condemns Media Misinformation

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has denied a media report alleging that he was accused of sexual harassment by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central).

The controversy erupted after a report (not Naija News) claimed that Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North) had, during Wednesday’s plenary, stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan previously accused Fayemi of sexual harassment.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Head of the Fayemi Media Office, Ahmad Sajoh, dismissed the report as false and misleading, stating that Senator Fasuyi never made such a claim.

Sajoh clarified that a review of the Senate proceedings showed that Fasuyi did not allege sexual harassment against Fayemi.

Instead, he pointed out that Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously made false and defamatory statements against Fayemi regarding the Ajaokuta Steel Company during his tenure as Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report published by The Cable, alleging that Senator Fasuyi claimed Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had previously accused Dr. Kayode Fayemi of sexual harassment.

“We wish to categorically state that this report is inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the actual comments made by the Distinguished Senator from Ekiti. Upon reviewing the proceedings, it is evident that Senator Fasuyi never made such an allegation. Instead, what he actually stated was that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had, in the past, made false and defamatory claims against Dr. Fayemi regarding issues related to the Ajaokuta Steel Company,” the statement read.

“Fayemi Maintains Highest Standards Of Integrity”

The statement further emphasized that neither Akpoti-Uduaghan nor anyone else had ever accused Fayemi of any sexual misconduct, maintaining that the former governor has always upheld integrity in public service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan—or anyone else—has never accused Dr. Fayemi of any form of sexual misconduct.

“Dr. Fayemi has always upheld the highest standards of integrity in public service, and we strongly reject any attempt by the media to associate his name with baseless and damaging allegations,” Sajoh stated.

The statement also noted that Fayemi has no interest in being dragged into the ongoing Senate controversy and that his past interactions with Akpoti-Uduaghan were purely professional, based on policy differences rather than personal disputes.

Calls For Responsible Journalism

Sajoh criticized the media for failing to verify facts before publication, urging journalists to adhere to ethical reporting standards.

He said, “We urge the media to adhere to the highest standards of ethical journalism by verifying facts before publication. Sensationalism and the spread of misleading narratives not only damage reputations but also undermine public trust in the media.”

Fayemi’s media office called for a retraction of the misleading report and urged news platforms to be responsible in their reportage to avoid misinforming the public.