‘Era Of Playing Victim Card Over’ – Northern CAN Speaks On Natasha’s Allegation Of Sexual Harassment By Akpabio

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged for careful consideration and prudence in addressing the controversial sexual harassment allegedly made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News recalls that Natasha, a Kogi Senator, had accused Akpabio of making unwelcome advances to her.

The development has led to a variety of responses from the public, with some advocating for the Senate President’s resignation.

However, CAN has rejected these calls for Akpabio’s resignation, describing it as hasty.

The religious association stressed that the era of playing the victim card is long gone, emphasizing the importance of involving respected elders and figures to mediate in this matter, thereby preserving the dignity of the National Assembly.

CAN asserted that it is premature to call for Akpabio’s departure, highlighting that no substantial evidence has yet been presented.

Chairman of CAN in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Rev. Joseph Hayab, described the situation as “shameful and unfortunate,” emphasising the importance of a peaceful resolution.

“There is a need for elders to intervene. Akpabio and Natasha have people they respect and hold in high regard. The National Assembly must take responsibility for addressing the matter,” Hayab said during an engagement with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

“Any group calling for Akpabio to resign should desist because no one has been proven guilty in this matter yet. Taking sides will only escalate the issue.”

Hayab urged a responsible and measured approach to addressing the allegation, cautioning against sensationalism.

“No one should trivialize an allegation of sexual harassment, but Nigeria has moved past an era where people play the victim card. The focus should be on resolving the matter responsibly rather than apportioning blame,” the CAN leader stated.

The organization also appealed to the media to practice caution in their reporting to avoid exacerbating divisions based on gender and regional differences.

It encouraged all stakeholders to set aside their conflicts and prioritize national unity, while recommending that lawmakers direct their efforts towards tackling the country’s urgent challenges, especially in light of the recent passage of the 2025 budget.