EFCC Releases Former Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly released former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, after being grilled over an alleged ₦700 billion fraud.

Naija News reported that sources indicate that the former governor was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at around 12:30 p.m.

Emmanuel had visited the EFCC office in response to an invitation regarding allegations of money laundering, diversion of funds, and theft leveled against him by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NCAT), a civil society organization.

According to sources within the EFCC, the petition claims that the former governor received ₦3 trillion from the Federation Account over eight years but left behind a debt profile of ₦500 billion and ongoing projects worth ₦300 billion that remain unpaid in Akwa Ibom State.

He is also accused of failing to account for ₦700 billion.

In a post via 𝕏 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Special Adviser on Public Communication to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, revealed that Udom has been released and is back home.

He wrote, “Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, back home after honouring EFCC invitation yesterday”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the EFCC has yet to issue any statement on the invitation and release of Udom Emmanuel.