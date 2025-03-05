Don't Make Inciting Statements - Ex-Rep, Sunny-Goli, Tells Fubara

Former member of the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, has advised Governor Siminalaya Fubara to exercise caution when reacting to the political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that the former representative of Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency said the recent ruling of the Supreme Court should be an end to the crisis in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sunny-Goli noted that though the Supreme Court judgement may not be pleasing, but as the apex court in the country its decision should be accepted.

He advised him to work with the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly and avoid utterances that could jorpadize the peace of the state.

“The recent ruling of the Supreme Court regarding the political imbroglio in Rivers State has brought an end to the protracted leadership tussle in the Rivers State House of Assembly and provided the much-needed clarity on the status of the local government chairmanship.

“As a society practising constitutional democracy, we are governed by the rule of law. This makes every judgment and pronouncement from our revered judiciary binding on every one of us, no matter our status or how unpalatable we find them, especially those from the apex court.

“It is on this premise that I call on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to not only fully comply with the Supreme Court pronouncement, recognizing the Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led assembly, but also to refrain from any actions or statements that could potentially ignite a crisis in the state,” he said.

The traditional ruler, the Kemmer V Amadabo of Kemmer-Ama in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, faulted Fubara’s statement that though he abhors violence, he would not be found wanting when tough decision is expected.

He further urged parents to caution their children against making themselves available for politicians to exploit for their political interests.

“The governor’s recent remarks, wherein he said, ‘In as much as I don’t subscribe to violence, when the time comes to take a decision, I will lead the cause for that decision,’ as well as his address to the youths, assuring them they will get the instruction when the time comes, are deeply concerning, as they can lead to unnecessary tension and unrest in the state.

“I urge the governor to make the peace and stability of Rivers State a topmost priority by adhering to the court’s directives and ensuring that the transition of council leadership is conducted smoothly and without incident.

“I implore all parents in Rivers State to prevail on their children not to allow themselves to be recruited and used as cannon fodder in a needless and avoidable crisis.

“Those seeking to set the state on fire should be told to recruit members of their families and loved ones if they are convinced of its propriety,” he added.