Court Stalls Portable’s Assault Case

An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court, located in the capital of Ogun State, has postponed the assault case involving singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to March 26.

Naija News reports that this adjournment is intended to allow the prosecution to consolidate his charges with those of his employees.

During the resumption of the case on Wednesday, following Portable’s initial arraignment on February 20, 2025, the prosecution argued that it would be inefficient to address the cases of Portable and his employees separately.

Senior State Counsel Timilehin Oredein informed the court that Portable’s case is linked to another case that requires consolidation prior to the trial’s commencement.

He reminded the court that both the musician and nine of his employees had previously been arraigned on February 6, 2025, on related charges.

Oredein emphasized that trying the defendants separately would be a waste of judicial resources.

He requested the court to schedule a brief date for the merging and substitution of the charges.

Portable and his employees face five counts, including conspiracy, assault, and unlawful obstruction while armed with cutlasses and a firearm, in actions likely to disturb public peace.

They are also charged with allegedly assaulting three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.