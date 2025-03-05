Court Hears How Buhari Ex-Minister Allegedly Bought ₦200 Million Abuja Property With Cash

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday heard damning revelations on how former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, allegedly paid ₦200 million in cash for a property in Wuse 2, Abuja, as part of an ongoing ₦33.8 billion money laundering trial.

At the resumed hearing, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented its 12th witness, a real estate agent, Samson Bitrus, who testified that the former minister paid in U.S. dollars for a prime property located at No. 12 Lungi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Bitrus, who runs Tekma Grand Advantage Limited, revealed that he was introduced to Mamman by a business associate, Alhaji Mustapha Dan Daura, and later facilitated the property purchase.

“In 2019, the former Minister requested that I find a property for him and ensure it was free of any legal encumbrances

“After conducting due diligence, we located a property, met with the seller—one Mr. Jidda—and finalized the transaction. The purchase price was ₦200 million, which the defendant paid entirely in U.S. dollars. The property owner counted the cash on the spot to confirm it was complete,” Bitrus told the court.

Bitrus further disclosed that he managed the property for Mamman, collected N8 million in rent, and remitted it to an account provided by the minister.

“From 2019, I collected rent from tenants and transferred ₦8 million, split into two payments of ₦5 million and ₦3 million. However, after the EFCC marked the building for investigation, I had to stay away,” he said.

Additionally, Bitrus revealed that Mamman owned another abandoned property in Kado Estate, which he discreetly rented out to prevent deterioration.

He added, “I rented out the property without informing him initially, charging ₦2.8 million and ₦3 million per year. When I informed him later, he accepted the decision.”

BDC Operator Confirms Delivering Millions In Cash

Another witness, Maina Goje, a Bureau de Change (BDC) operator, testified that he frequently delivered large sums of money to Mamman’s residence in Abuja.

Speaking through an interpreter, Goje said, “Whenever I arrived at the house, I would call a number given to me. A boy would open the gate, and I would drive in. The money—either naira or dollars—would then be counted in the boys’ quarters.”

He also recalled an instance when Mamman requested new naira notes.

Goje revealed, “One day, he specifically requested new naira notes, and I delivered either ₦50 million or ₦30 million, packed in bags.”

However, Goje stated that he never personally handed money to the minister but always dealt with intermediaries in the household.

“I never met him directly. I only interacted with his boys because they wouldn’t allow me to see him,” he said.

Goje further alleged that at one point, Mustapha, Mamman’s associate, instructed him to transfer ₦1.819 billion to two individuals, Abdul and Ahmad, in Dubai.

Defense Seeks Adjournment, Cross-Examination

Lead counsel for the defendant, Femi Atteh (SAN), requested an adjournment to cross-examine the witness properly.

Meanwhile, the EFCC sought a court order to visit Mamman’s residence, but Justice James Omotosho rejected the request, criticizing the prosecution for making the application after cross-examination had already begun.

However, the judge ruled that the EFCC could bring another witness to confirm the ownership of the said property.

A bundle of statements provided by Goje was admitted as evidence and marked Exhibit PW-Z.