Court Denies Sowore’s Request For Passport Release, Activist Alleges Persecution

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied the request of human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, for the release of his international passport to enable him to travel to the United States for a medical check-up and to visit his family.

Justice Musa Liman, in his ruling on Tuesday, upheld the Nigerian Police Force’s objection to the request, stating that Sowore failed to provide sufficient justification for his travel.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Liman noted that Sowore’s application was deficient as it lacked key details.

The judge said the activist omitted the names of his wife and children in the application. He added that the defendant/applicant’s home address in the United States of America and the school where he teaches were not mentioned in the application.

He also argued that the message from Mr Sowore’s doctor in the US seemed to have emanated from an SMS message rather than an email exchange, further casting doubt on the justification for releasing the activist’s passport for travel to the United States.

The judge also faulted the e-ticket for Mr Sowore’s flight to the US which was attached as an affidavit to his application.

Defense Vows To File Fresh Application

Reacting to the ruling, Sowore’s legal representative, Deji Adeyanju, vowed to file a fresh application, arguing that the activist’s fundamental human rights were being violated.

“It is Omoyele Sowore’s fundamental right to move freely and travel wherever he likes. This is not the end; we will file another application for the release of his passport,” Adeyanju told journalists outside the court.

During Monday’s proceedings, the prosecution, led by Ibrahim Mohammed, alleged that Sowore’s flight ticket was not for a trip to the US but to Uganda. He claimed to have confirmed this through an anonymous source at the Abuja airport.

However, when Sowore’s lawyers clarified that the e-ticket was indeed for a US trip, Justice Liman shifted focus, insisting that the activist must provide a comprehensive medical history, a formal letter from his US doctor to validate his request.

Judge Refuses To Allow Sowore Speak In Court

At one point during the hearing, Sowore attempted to address the court to clarify issues surrounding his medical request, but Justice Liman refused, stating that the defendant could not speak for himself.

When Sowore persisted, the judge reportedly threatened to jail him for contempt.

Following the court’s decision, Sowore alleged that the ruling was politically motivated, accusing the government of using the judiciary to restrict his movement.

“We predicted this outcome, and the judge has done his worst by denying me my passport, which they had targeted all along.

“There is nothing surprising about today’s decision. We knew from the beginning that they were working together to deny me my right to freedom of movement and prevent me from exercising my fundamental rights as a Nigerian citizen,” he said.

Recalling his history of persecution, Sowore added, “This is something they have done since my university days when I was expelled twice by the military. The persecution has never stopped.”

Background Of The Case

Sowore is currently facing a 16-count amended charge under Nigeria’s cybercrime laws, filed against him by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The charges stem from social media posts in which Sowore allegedly referred to the IGP as an “illegal IGP” for remaining in office beyond the statutory retirement age.

As part of his bail conditions, Sowore was required to post a ₦10 million bond, surrender his international passport, seek court approval for any international travel.