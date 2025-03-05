Breaking: Senate Throws Out Natasha’s Petition Of Sexual Harassment Against Akpabio

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has declared the petition filed by the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in which she alleged sexual harassment as dead on arrival.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Neda Imasuen, while speaking at a probe session on Wednesday, cited a breach of Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders.

According to Imasuen, Natasha signed the petition herself instead of being endorsed by another individual, rendering it procedurally invalid.

Senator Imasuen noted that the issues Natasha raised in the petition were already in court, making them sub judice.

Meanwhile, Imasuen, in an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, emphasised that interactions in the Senate are often lighthearted, and any perception of familiarity seen as harassment is misplaced.

Addressing concerns about perceived bias in recognising senators during proceedings, Imasuen noted it a matter of privilege in the Senate, stressing that all lawmakers occasionally feel overlooked, which has happened to him many times.

The Senator insisted that Akpabio does not discriminate against the female gender.

He said, “We have four female senators in this assembly, and I am close to three of them. It is a matter of privilege, and I don’t think it is directed at any individual because of sex.

“If I were to give you my own experience, there are many occasions that I also complain. There are times I raise up my hands and the senate president does not recognise me but he recognises someone behind me and I am wondering why. But he cannot entertain every senator at a sitting who has an opinion ad so it takes his prerogative and I don’t believe that he does so because of the sex of the senator.”