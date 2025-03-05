Senate Reschedules Disciplinary Hearing For Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions has postponed its disciplinary hearing against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the upper chamber.

The rescheduling follows the February 20 altercation between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, after she rejected her assigned seat and continued raising points of order despite being overruled.

The matter was escalated during plenary when Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South) raised a point of order, alleging that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions had brought disrepute to the Senate.

In response, the Senate leadership referred her to the Ethics Committee for disciplinary review, mandating the panel to investigate the incident and report its findings to the Red Chamber.

Hearing Moved To March 6

The hearing, initially set for Thursday, March 6, has now been rescheduled, according to a letter sent to Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Clerk to the Committee, Christian Onwusonye.

Dated March 5, the letter (Reference: NASS/S/10/EPP/DSNAU/2) informed the senator that the session will now take place at Meeting Room 120, New Senate Building, National Assembly, Abuja.

While no reason was given for the adjustment, the letter clarified that the rescheduling does not affect other details of the initial invitation.

Senate noted, “Please, Distinguished, the rescheduling of the date of the public hearing does not invalidate the other contents of the letter earlier sent to you on the same matter.”

The committee also apologized for any inconvenience the sudden change may have caused, assuring the senator of its highest esteem.