Breaking: Rivers Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu Speaks On Resigning As Fubara’s Assistant

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu, has dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that she has resigned from office.

A viral social media video had claimed that Odu had stepped down due to intense political pressure, sparking speculation about her role in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by her Press Secretary, Owupele Benebo, the deputy governor categorically denied the reports, insisting that she remains fully committed to her duties.

The statement reads, “The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State wishes to categorically debunk the false and misleading reports circulating online suggesting that Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, DSSRS, has resigned.”

Naija News reports that Benebo emphasised that Prof. Odu remains steadfast in her responsibilities and continues to work alongside Governor Siminalayi Fubara to deliver good governance to the people of Rivers State.

He stated, “Contrary to these baseless claims, Her Excellency remains committed to her duties as Deputy Governor, a position she was duly elected to serve alongside His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, the Executive Governor of Rivers State.”

Describing her as a seasoned public servant and academic, the statement further highlighted her dedication to the administration’s vision and her ongoing contributions to governance and policy implementation in the state.

According to Benebo, “Her exemplary leadership and expertise have been invaluable to the administration, and she remains steadfast in her commitment and support to His Excellency, Sir Dr. Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS.”

The Office of the Deputy Governor urged the public to disregard the viral reports, labeling them as malicious speculation aimed at misleading the people.

He added, “We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports, which are clearly the product of malicious speculation.”