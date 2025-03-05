Breaking: Rivers Assembly Accuses Governor Fubara Of Rejecting 48-Hours Ultimatum Letter

The Rivers State House of Assembly has refuted claims by the state government that it has not received the official resolution instructing Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 Appropriations Bill within 48 hours.

Naija News reports that the dispute follows a resolution passed by the House on Monday, demanding that the governor present the budget for legislative scrutiny within the given timeframe.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Principal Secretary to the Speaker insisted that the letter had already been dispatched via FedEx courier service on March 3, 2025.

However, the secretary alleged that when the courier arrived at the Rivers Government House, security personnel received a call from inside instructing them not to accept or receive the letter, directing them instead to return it to the sender.

State Government Denies Receiving Any Letter

In response, the state government maintained that it had not received any communication from the Assembly regarding the resolution.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, read in part, “As of the close of work on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter. Neither the Office of the Governor, the Deputy Governor’s Office, nor the Office of the Accountant-General of the State has received the said letter.”

The standoff adds another layer of tension to the political crisis in Rivers State, as the Assembly, which is largely aligned with former Governor Nyesom Wike, continues to issue directives that the Fubara-led administration appears unwilling to acknowledge.