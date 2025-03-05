BREAKING: Pro-Wike Rivers Lawmakers Order Fubara To Sack All Commissioners

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, has issued a directive to Governor Simi Fubara, demanding the dismissal of all commissioners in the state within 48 hours.

A letter obtained by Daily Post revealed that the resolution followed a meeting of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Additionally, the lawmakers called for the removal of other appointees who had not undergone proper screening by the House.

Naija News reports Assembly further instructed Governor Fubara to submit a fresh list of nominees for commissioner positions within the same 48-hour timeframe.

Previously, the House had given Fubara an ultimatum to re-present the 2025 Rivers State budget. In response, the state government stated on Monday that it would comply with the legislative directive regarding the budget re-presentation.

The letter highlighted concerns over what the Assembly described as illegal appointments, emphasizing that the governor had failed to submit nominees for screening and confirmation as mandated by the 1999 Constitution.

Specifically, the lawmakers pointed to the absence of a nominee for the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, stating that the governor instead recognized Dagogo Iboroma in violation of constitutional provisions.

The Assembly also listed several individuals who were sworn in as commissioners without proper legislative approval, stating that their appointments contravened Sections 192(2) & (6) and 195(1) of the Constitution.

This development follows a Supreme Court ruling delivered on Friday by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, which ordered the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to resume their legislative functions immediately.