Breaking: Police Fire Teargas At Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Supporters

Police officers have deployed tear gas to prevent supporters of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from accessing the National Assembly Complex early Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the protesters had converged at the national assembly gate as early as 8 am with the resumption of plenary in the horizon.

However, police personnel wasted no time and swooped in on them with tear gas canisters.

The crowd has now moved to the Unity Fountain.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi central, clashed with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements on February 20.

She was thereafter referred to the senate’s disciplinary panel. The senator subsequently filed a ₦100 billion defamation suit against Akpabio.

Last Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of maligning and punishing her because she refused his sexual advances