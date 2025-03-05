Breaking: Court Stops Senate From Conducting Disciplinary Proceedings Against Senator Natasha

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to halt the process of conducting disciplinary proceedings against the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Senator Natasha had been invited to appear before the disciplinary committee following an altercation with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on February 20, 2025, during the plenary.

However, on Tuesday, the presiding judge, Obiora Egwuatu, gave an order restraining the Senate from conducting the disciplinary proceedings following an ex parte application filed by counsels to Akpoti-Uduaghan.

More details to come…