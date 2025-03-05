Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 5th March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 4th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1505 and sell at ₦1515 on Tuesday 4th March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1505 Selling Rate ₦1515

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1505 Lowest Rate ₦1490

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In other news, the United States President, Donald Trump, has announced that the US Crypto Strategic Reserve would include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Naija News reports that President Trump listed Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) among other currencies.

In a statement on his Truth Social, late Sunday, the US President stated that he planned to make America the crypto capital of the world.

He also criticized former President Joe Biden’s administration for not embracing the crypto revolution.

He added that the US Crypto Reserve would help to elevate the sector he described as critical.

“A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration, which is why my Executive Order on Digital Assets directed the Presidential Working Group to move forward on a Crypto Strategic Reserve that includes Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World.

“And, obviously, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!” Trump wrote.