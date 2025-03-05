Bandits Kidnap, Kill Catholic Priest In Kaduna

The Kafanchan Catholic Archdiocese has confirmed the killing of one of its priests, Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, who was kidnapped on Tuesday by suspected bandits.

Naija News understands that the suspected bandits abducted Reverend Father Okechukwu around 9.15 pm on Tuesday in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, the clergyman was confirmed to have been killed on Wednesday morning.

The sad incident was confirmed in a statement by the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Archdiocese, Reverend Father Jacob Shanet.

Okechukwu, until his murder, was the Priest in charge of St Mary Catholic Church, Tachira in Kaura Local Government Area.

The reason for his killing is yet to be ascertained, but Shanet described the late priest as a loved man who was dedicated to the work of God.

He lamented the pain of his death to his family, the catholic church and all those who knew him.

“This untimely and brutal loss has left us heartbroken and devastated. Fr Sylvester was a dedicated servant of God, who worked selflessly in the vineyard of the Lord, spreading the message of peace, love and hope.

“He was always available and accessible to his parishioners. His untimely death has left an indelible void within our diocesan family, and we share in the pain of his passing with his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.

“Let us come together as one family in prayer for the repose of his soul. We invite all priests, religious and the faithful, to offer Holy Masses, Rosaries and Prayers for the eternal repose of Fr. Sylvester, who gave his life in service to God and humanity.

“We wish to call on our youth and members of the Takad community to remain calm and steadfast in prayer, warning that no one should take the law into their hands. The details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement noted.