Ballon d’Or: Carragher Makes U-turn On AFCON Remark

Former Liverpool player turned football analyst, Jamie Carragher, has responded to the backlash regarding his earlier remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which many interpreted as dismissive.

Naija News reports that the former English footballer faced criticism after he indicated that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah‘s prospects for winning the Ballon d’Or were limited due to his absence from what he termed a “major tournament,” specifically referencing AFCON.

During a discussion on a broadcast following Tuesday’s Champions League matches, Carragher admitted that his wording was not ideal.

He clarified that his comments were rooted in historical patterns observed in Ballon d’Or voting rather than reflecting a personal view on the importance of AFCON.

Additionally, he pointed out that the voting process for the Ballon d’Or has traditionally favored events such as the UEFA European Championship.

“What I would never want to be described as, as a pundit, would be ignorant or disrespectful. That was never my aim, whether that’s to a player, a club, a country, a continent, an international tournament—whatever that may be.

“Where I got it wrong was I was clumsy with my language in describing AFCON as not a major tournament. I was trying to explain the merits of Mo Salah winning the Ballon d’Or, and I feel that not just AFCON but also tournaments like the Asia Games and Gold Cup don’t resonate with the people who vote for the award,” Carragher clarified.

“Sometimes we forget that the Ballon d’Or was originally the European Footballer of the Year award,” he said, adding that this could explain potential biases in voting patterns.

Carragher, a vocal supporter of Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances, acknowledged the backlash but emphasised that he did not intend to offend anyone.