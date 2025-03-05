Ash Wednesday: Peter Obi Calls For Prayer, Charity As Lent Kicks Off

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on Christians to pray for the nation as they observe fasting during the lent season.

Naija News reports that Obi said the 2025 Lenten season that commenced with Ash Wednesday on March 5, provides Christians the opportunity to reflect on spiritual lives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Governor of Anambra State urged Christians to show love to one another irrespective of tribe or religious background.

He also enjoined Christians to make sacrifices that would help in the growth and development of the country.

It read: “As the Christian community around the world celebrates Ash Wednesday today, marking the beginning of the Lenten Season, a period of fasting, prayers and almsgiving, I wish all Christians in Nigeria a fruitful Lenten season.

“This is a season of sober reflection on our journey as a nation in the light of our present challenges and our future opportunities.

“It is also a season of personal sacrifices, not just for spiritual upliftment, but for national growth and development.

“May we continue to show love to one another irrespective of tribe or religious background according to the Holy teachings.

“May we also continue to support one another through these challenging times while praying for God’s intervention in our nation.

“I wish us all a fruitful Lenten season filled with blessings as we all continue to work towards the new and better nation we all deserve.”