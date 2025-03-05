APC Speaks On Plan To Force Obasa’s Resignation As Reinstated Speaker To Drop Lawsuit Against Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified that the resignation of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa was not part of the agreement reached to resolve the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News had reported earlier that Obasa, who was re-elected as Speaker on Monday following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda, held a peace meeting on Tuesday with his aggrieved colleagues, just 24 hours after his reinstatement.

Additionally, Obasa has pledged to withdraw the lawsuit he filed challenging his removal from office.

The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), led by its chairman, Pa Tajudeen Olusi, along with APC Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), and other party leaders, had met with anti-Obasa lawmakers on Monday to broker peace.

Speculation arose that as part of the resolution, Meranda would step down, allowing Obasa to return as Speaker, but that Obasa would also resign within 48 hours to make way for a new Speaker from Lagos West, as demanded by the 34 aggrieved lawmakers.

Sources indicate that the negotiation process is expected to be formalized in writing, as the anti-Obasa lawmakers insist on following through with the arrangement.

However, APC spokesman in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, dismissed claims that Obasa’s resignation was included in the settlement terms.

“To the best of my knowledge, there was no time the arrangement for Obasa to resign came up in the terms of settlement of the crisis,” Oladejo told Vanguard.

Regarding the lawsuit against his colleagues, Oladejo confirmed: “I’m aware that any moment from now, Obasa will withdraw the lawsuit in the interest of renewed peace and progress of the House in particular and the party in general.”

Meanwhile, Obasa held a closed-door reconciliation meeting with 39 lawmakers at the assembly complex on Tuesday, with Deputy Speaker Meranda also in attendance. The meeting was aimed at easing tensions and rallying support among lawmakers.

A reliable source revealed that Obasa is expected to formally withdraw the lawsuit against the House of Assembly and 33 lawmakers at the Ikeja Court.

The source further disclosed that the House has been instructed to resume session on Wednesday.