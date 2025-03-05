APC Reacts Strongly As Adeleke Meets Bisi Akande Over Osun LG Crisis

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, held a closed-door meeting with the former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, in Ibadan, on Tuesday over the ongoing tussle for control of local government councils in the state.

Naija News reports that the meeting, which lasted about two hours, came amid a heated dispute between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC regarding the rightful leadership of the LGAs following a recent Court of Appeal ruling in Akure.

Adeleke was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaiye, Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye, Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun; Commissioner for Commerce, Bunmi Jenyo; and the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi.

The governor and Akande initially held discussions in the presence of his aides before proceeding to a private session.

Governor’s Intent: Peaceful Resolution

Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Osun’s Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, clarified that Governor Adeleke briefed Akande on the legal complexities surrounding the crisis and sought his intervention to prevent further tension.

“The governor deemed it necessary to inform Baba Akande about the situation, particularly regarding the judicial rulings and their interpretations. He emphasised that, as a peace-loving leader, he expects the APC to seek legal redress rather than resorting to self-help, which could lead to violence and loss of innocent lives in the state,” Alimi said.

He further noted that Akande welcomed Adeleke warmly and agreed that violence should not be an option in resolving the dispute.

APC Kicks, Accuses Adeleke Of Seeking ‘Soft Landing’

However, the APC reacted harshly to the visit, alleging that Adeleke’s move was an attempt to secure a “soft landing” regarding the reinstatement of sacked local government chairmen.

In a statement issued by the Osun APC Publicity Secretary, Kola Olabisi, the party claimed that the governor’s visit was hypocritical, especially after alleged attacks on its members.

“It is shocking that Governor Adeleke could visit Chief Akande after PDP-backed thugs, acting under his administration’s body language, killed one of our reinstated local government chairmen, Hon. Remi Abass, in Ikire, along with other APC members in different parts of the state,” the statement read.

The party further asserted that Akande would not betray his party’s interests, dismissing any chance of a political compromise.

“We want to impress it on Governor Adeleke and his co-travelers that Pa Akande is a democrat, and no amount of under-the-table arrangement would make the former governor of the state work against the interest of his party,” the APC said.

The APC advised Adeleke to pursue legal channels rather than engage in political negotiations.

“If at all the governor has any case for redress after the Akure verdict of February 10, 2025, the Supreme Court remains the proper place to go,” the statement added.

The party also urged Adeleke’s administration to work with the reinstated council chairmen rather than resisting their return, stating that collaboration was necessary to deliver democratic dividends to the people of the Osun State.