Alleged ₦700 Billion Fraud: EFCC Did Not Detain Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel – Former AG Clarifies

Former Akwa Ibom State Attorney General and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Uwemedimo Nwoko, has dismissed claims that former governor Udom Emmanuel was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reported that sources indicated that the former governor was taken into custody shortly after arriving at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at around 12:30 p.m.

Emmanuel had visited the EFCC office in response to an invitation regarding allegations of money laundering, diversion of funds, and theft leveled against him by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NCAT), a civil society organization.

However, addressing journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, Nwoko refuted social media reports suggesting that Emmanuel was held overnight after responding to the EFCC’s invitation on Tuesday.

He clarified that Emmanuel was merely questioned and left the EFCC office the same day, discrediting misleading media narratives.

“Let them go to his house and see if he’s not there. I was with him at the EFCC. He was invited, he honored the invitation, went through the procedure, and afterward, we all returned home,” Nwoko affirmed.

He also dismissed allegations linking Emmanuel to a ₦700 billion fraud case, stating that the topic was never raised during the EFCC session.

Similarly, the former governor’s media aide, Barr. Stephen Abia, condemned what he termed a deliberate attempt to misrepresent facts and damage Emmanuel’s reputation.

“An invitation is not a conviction,” Abia emphasized. “Yesterday, in a routine exercise, Mr. Udom Emmanuel honored the EFCC’s invitation and left for his home the same evening. He was never detained, contrary to false reports.”

He further urged the media to practice responsible journalism, describing Emmanuel as a man of integrity who remains open to lawful engagements.