Akpabio: ‘You’re Spilling Nonsense, Natasha’s Allegation Exposes Abuse Of Power’ – Reuben Abati’s Wife Blasts Deputy Chief Whip

Nigerian journalist, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, the wife of Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, has taken a jab at the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, over the attack on the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti, following the sexual allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Senator Natasha alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his residence in December 2023 to celebrate his birthday.

She further claimed that a similar incident occurred when she visited Akpabio’s office to discuss her motion on the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

However, Senator Nwaebonyi, who attended the birthday event, dismissed these claims, asserting that Akpabio never approached Senator Natasha in such a manner.

He further claimed that Senator Natasha came up with the sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio because the Senate President moved her to another seat.

Speaking on the ongoing controversy on her YouTube show ‘Real Talk With Kike’ Abati’s wife expressed disappointment over how Natasha is facing intimidation and unethical adversaries over the allegation against Akpabio.

He asserted that Natasha’s allegations against Akpabio are not about personal grievances but expose the abuse of power in the political space and reflect the battle for female struggle in a male-dominated terrain.

Kikelomo also slammed the Deputy Chief Whip for resorting to personal attacks against Natasha and her family instead of addressing the real issues that the female Senator raised.

She also questioned why Akpabio would deny Natasha’s motion on the Ajaokuta Steel Company if it was in the interest of Nigerians, stressing that those issues should be addressed and not name calling.

Reube Abati’s wife added that Natasha needs to be strategic in the current struggle.

