Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 4th March, 2025

President Bola Tinubu, during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, approved ₦147.887 billion to complete the dualization of Oyo-Ogbomoso road in Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the President also approved funds to complete works on Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano, Section II Kaduna-Zaria roads.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the President was committed to easing the pains experienced by haulage trailers moving goods and services through the route.

“President Tinubu has approved the completion of the dualization of the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State. Total cost is N147, 887,810,833,.87. Mssrs JRB Construction Co. Ltd will handle the completion of this all important road project that has lagged.”

The Lagos State House of Assembly has reinstated Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker, nearly two months after his impeachment in January.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made on Monday at the House Chamber following the resignation of Speaker Moji Meranda, bringing an end to weeks of internal disputes within the assembly.

Obasa’s re-election followed his nomination by a former Majority Leader of the House, Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1.

Obasa had previously dismissed his impeachment as a joke, arguing that it did not follow due process.

He also assured that he would not take any punitive action against the more than 30 lawmakers who voted for his removal, referring to them as his “brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, Meranda has been reelected as the Deputy Speaker, returning to the position she held before Obasa’s impeachment.

Meranda, who just resigned on Monday afternoon as Speaker of the House, accepted the role of the deputy speaker, pledging to serve the state in good faith.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured his supporters of his unwavering commitment to truth and governance, despite the political turbulence in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt on Monday, Fubara declared that he remains undeterred by challenges, emphasizing that he is not afraid of any outcome.

Fubara urged his allies, including former council chairmen present, not to be troubled by the current situation.

Before delivering his address, the governor began with a scripture from Philippians 3:18-19, underscoring the themes of faith and perseverance.

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has officially resigned from the opposition party.

Jandor announced his resignation in a letter submitted at a press conference in Ikeja on Monday, stating that his next political move will be revealed in the coming months.

He said his reasons for leaving the party are not unconnected to indiscipline and anti-party activities, which have become the norm in his erstwhile party.

The ex-PDP governorship candidate revealed that the decision to part ways with the PDP stemmed from actions taken by some of the party’s leaders, including the former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George.

According to Jandor, these leaders actively worked against the PDP in the 2023 elections.

After 17 years of operating in the shadows to smuggle illicit drugs worth billions of naira across the globe, the long run of 59-year-old wanted drug kingpin, Ogbonnaya Kevin Jeff, has come to an end.

In a statement to Naija News on Monday afternoon, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that Kevin Jeff was apprehended by operatives of the agency at his hideout in the Ojo area of Lagos.

During a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, March 3, 2025, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), revealed details of the operation.

He explained that NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit had been tracking Ogbonnaya following an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, along with intelligence from the National Intelligence Service of South Korea.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has been issued a 48-hour ultimatum by the Rivers State House of Assembly to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers made this demand during the plenary in Port Harcourt on Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

Amaewhule, in his statements, criticized Governor Fubara’s instruction to the heads of Local Government Administration to oversee the councils, asserting that it is unlawful and contradicts the ruling of the Supreme Court.

The legislators highlighted to the governor the relevant sections of the amended 1999 Constitution, the Rivers State Local Government (Amendment) Law of 2023, and the Supreme Court’s ruling in Suit No.: SC/CV/343/2024, which prohibits the management of Local Governments by HLGAs or any individuals other than those duly elected.

Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has refuted the sexual harassment claims made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Senator Natasha, representing Kogi Central, alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his residence in December 2023 to celebrate his birthday.

She further claimed that a similar incident occurred when she later visited his office to discuss her motion on the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

However, Senator Nwaebonyi, who attended the birthday event, dismissed these claims, asserting that Akpabio never approached Senator Natasha in such a manner.

He explained that he traveled with Senator Natasha and her husband in the same vehicle to the event, participating in various activities with the Senate President throughout the day.

Upon arrival at Akpabio’s residence, he recalled that Senator Natasha complained about discomfort from her shoes and remained seated with her husband while other senators toured the house.

The elder sibling and former manager of the now-defunct music group P-Square, Jude Okoye, has been granted bail in the amount of ₦100 million as he prepares for his trial concerning allegations of fraud.

Naija News reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought charges against Okoye for laundering a total of ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

He entered a plea of “not guilty” to these charges and was initially placed in the Ikoyi correctional facility by Judge Alexander Owoeye of the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Prominent clergyman and senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has responded to rumors regarding his supposed intentions to marry popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.

Naija News understands that there has been considerable speculation on social media about his potential remarriage, with some individuals even suggesting that preparations for an Aso Ebi have commenced for the alleged wedding.

In a recent interview with media figure Osayuwamen Saleh on UpgradeTV, which gained significant attention on Sunday, Pastor Ighodalo refuted these claims, asserting that he is unaware of any such plans.

Addressing the rumour with humour, the Cleric remarked that those spreading the news are likely profiting from it.

The clergyman indicated that he is open to the idea of remarriage; however, he emphasized that the spirit of his late wife continues to be a significant presence in his life, and his love for her endures.

Brazilian star, Vinicius Júnior has expressed his strong desire to renew his contract with Real Madrid “as soon as possible,” despite ongoing speculations about a lucrative transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

There are speculations that clubs in Saudi Arabia are maintaining their interest in acquiring the Brazilian forward. However, Vinicius is reportedly focused on remaining with Madrid, with initial discussions about a contract extension already taking place following a meeting last month.

The talented winger is gearing up to compete against their city rivals, Atlético Madrid, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, having recently delivered an outstanding performance in the playoff match against Manchester City.

During a pre-match press conference on Monday, Vinicius expressed his contentment with his current situation.

Vinícius also conveyed his belief that Champions League referees tend to offer greater protection to players than their counterparts in Spain, where Real Madrid has voiced strong criticisms regarding officiating decisions.

