Tinubu’s ₦54.2 Trillion Budget Shows Renewed Focus – FG To Nigerians

The Federal Government has stated that the reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu’s administration will soon begin to bear tangible fruits in the lives of Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during the second day of the Ministerial Briefing Sessions.

“Already, we are witnessing a gradual reduction in the prices of foodstuffs, which is bringing much-needed relief to the people,” he said.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, and the Minister of State, Senator John Owan Enoh, were also present to give accounts of their ministries on Tuesday.

The briefing was an opportunity for the ministers to brief Nigerians on the successes and milestones achieved under their leadership.

He also appreciated the Nigerian media for their dedicated coverage of the Ministerial Briefing Session.

“The signing of the ₦54.2 trillion budget by President Bola Tinubu, the largest in Nigeria’s history, testifies to the administration’s commitment to economic growth, national security, infrastructure development, and human capital advancement.

“This year, 2025, is set to be the year of consolidation – a year where all the transformative reforms initiated by President Tinubu’s administration begin to bear tangible fruits in the lives of Nigerians.

“The 2025 budget is not just a financial document; it is a bold statement of intent – a roadmap for economic resilience, social stability, and national progress.

“The budget has demonstrated a renewed focus on security, infrastructure, education, health, solid minerals, agriculture, and other key areas that have a direct impact on the well-being and socio-economic development of the country,” he said.