Tinubu Appoints Ogunjimi As Accountant General Of The Federation

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

His appointment, approved on Tuesday, takes effect from 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin would retire.

Naija News reports that Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

In a statement on Tuesday, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said a selection committee chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service.

The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

The selection process underscored President Tinubu‘s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions.

Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

President Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment and urged him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.